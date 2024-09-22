As the Golden Leaf Half Marathon approaches, some scammers are taking advantage of its popularity

The Golden Leaf Half Marathon has been ranked one of the most scenic trail races in the country — an event so popular that registration can sell out in less than a day as runners clamor for a coveted bib.

The trail run from Snowmass Village to Aspen is capped at 750 athletes; there is no waitlist for those who missed out. But sometimes, life (or a training injury) happens, and runners who decide not to compete can transfer their spot to someone else to recoup the $85 sign-up fee.

Now, race organizers say scammers are taking advantage of that system, offering to sell a spot in the race even though they never registered in the first place. Scams have been attempted in the past, too, according to the Golden Leaf Facebook page .

Organizers are urging eager runners to be “extra cautious” of offers to transfer a spot, and they’ve already called out some suspect accounts. Runners looking for a transfer can email paul@utemountaineer.com to make sure someone’s registered before sending them money.

The race also has a policy against up-charging for a registration or trying to out-bid other runners for a bib transfer. Organizers have the right to disqualify anyone who tries to sell or buy an entry for more than face value; those participants can also be banned from future Golden Leaf races.

For racers who have properly secured their registration, Saturday’s race will offer plenty of golden leaves and a competitive field.

Some athletes have been training for months, and the speediest racers cover 13.1 miles and about 1,200 feet of elevation gain in 90 minutes or less. Recreational runners flock to the race as well for its fall colors and picturesque course along the Government Trail. There are several opportunities for spectators — including the start at Fanny Hill, several trail intersections on Buttermilk Mountain and the finish line at Koch Park in downtown Aspen.

The race begins at 8 a.m. and will funnel hundreds of runners onto popular singletrack routes. Those looking for a leisurely hike or bike ride along the Government Trail should wait until the afternoon, when racers will be off the course.