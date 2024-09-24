Carly Rose and Andrea Kramar

Carly Rose is a multimedia journalist at Rocky Mountain PBS. She graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, where she discovered a love for multimedia storytelling and audio production. While in school, she worked as the producer of a 12-episode documentary podcast series about First Lady Lady Bird Johnson.

Andrea Kramar is an investigative multimedia journalist at Rocky Mountain PBS with 10 years of experience producing short and long form documentaries and features. She recently received an Edward R. Murrow award for her work on the USA TODAY documentary: “States of America: Florida’s Fight Over Education.”