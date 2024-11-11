© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cormac McCrimmon

Cormac McCrimmon is the Northern Colorado Multimedia Journalist for Rocky Mountain PBS based in the Fort Collins/Greeley area. He most recently directed, shot, and edited a feature-length documentary in Colombia about an unlikely band of activists fighting to protect the last free-flowing river in the region. Cormac is fluent in Spanish and is a recent graduate of Colorado College.