Cormac McCrimmon
Cormac McCrimmon is the Northern Colorado Multimedia Journalist for Rocky Mountain PBS based in the Fort Collins/Greeley area. He most recently directed, shot, and edited a feature-length documentary in Colombia about an unlikely band of activists fighting to protect the last free-flowing river in the region. Cormac is fluent in Spanish and is a recent graduate of Colorado College.
For Ashley Thomas and Taylor Michelmore, owning a home had always seemed impossible. Then they found a historic cabin that needed saving.