Daniel Baker founded FlightAware in 2005 and served as its CEO from its inception until 2021. He now serves as a strategic advisor to Collins Aerospace and FlightAware, working to define the future of digital aviation and unlock the full power of connected ecosystem for customers.

Baker brings years of experience as a driving architect of rapid growth technology businesses. He has been in the internet services business for over 25 years, the aviation industry for over 15 yeards, and is a published author on the subject of Internet protocols. Baker is a regular speaker at aviation and technology conferences and serves as a member of the Board of Directors at the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum as well as the General Aviation Manufacturers Assocation.

An enthusiastic skier, cyclist, and photographer, Baker lives with his wife and daughter in Santa Barbara and Aspen.

Baker holds an FAA Commercial Pilot certificate.