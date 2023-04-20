© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
APR20_webHeader_SpringVersion4
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emily Cohen

Emily has served as executive director of KHOL since June 2019. She has a background in ecological design and urban planning and has worked as a teacher on the US-Mexico border in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, as a policy wonk in Washington, DC and as a land use planner in Wyoming. She enjoys getting away from the operations side of radio to produce original stories about arts and culture in Jackson.