Emily Moyer

Emily Moyer is a graduate student pursuing an MFA (in the printmaking area) at CU Boulder, and is a Arts Community Organizer in Denver.

  • Trees ready to be distributed to Globeville residents at the Globeville Pocket Park at E.44th Ave and Pearl Street. April 20, 2024.
    Environment
    Want your city to be greener? Take some notes from Globeville
    Emily Moyer
    In an effort to reduce the impacts of climate change and the dangers of elevated temperatures, many cities have adopted plans to increase tree canopy coverage in densely populated urban areas. In 2022, Denver Parks and Recreation set their sights on supporting a citywide urban forest. One strategy they’ve implemented is tree planting, which relies heavily on community involvement.