Emily Moyer
Emily Moyer is a graduate student pursuing an MFA (in the printmaking area) at CU Boulder, and is a Arts Community Organizer in Denver.
In an effort to reduce the impacts of climate change and the dangers of elevated temperatures, many cities have adopted plans to increase tree canopy coverage in densely populated urban areas. In 2022, Denver Parks and Recreation set their sights on supporting a citywide urban forest. One strategy they’ve implemented is tree planting, which relies heavily on community involvement.