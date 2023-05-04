Heather Sackett, Aspen Journalism
Heather Sackett is the managing editor at Aspen Journalism and the editor and reporter on AJ's Water Desk. She has also reported for The Denver Post and the Telluride Daily Planet. Heather has a master’s degree from CU’s Center for Environmental Journalism and her reporting has been recognized by the Colorado Press Association.
Projects that mimic beaver activity not addressed in amended version of a bill in the Colorado statehouse
The conversation around water speculation has been heating up in Colorado in recent months. At the direction of state lawmakers, a work group has been meeting regularly to explore ways to strengthen the state’s anti-speculation law.