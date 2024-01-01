Marcy Carlin is a Senior Vice President at Essex Investment Management. Marcy has worked in finance and investments for the past 30 years. She earned her BA from the University of Pennsylvania and her MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Marcy is currently Vice Chair for the Chicago Public Library Foundation, where she has served as Governance and Investment Committee chairs. Previously, she served as Finance and Investment Committee Chair for Chicago Public Media. Marcy also served as Board Chair at Marwen Foundation. Marcy lives in Chicago and Aspen with her husband, and they have two daughters.