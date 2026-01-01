Meaghan brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing, communications, hospitality, and the outdoor industry to Aspen Public Radio, where she serves as Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. She began her career in audit at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York City before following her passion for the mountains to Aspen, where she joined Aspen Skiing Company as a Public Relations Manager.

She later served as Executive Director of the 5Point Adventure Film Festival before returning to Aspen Skiing Company and Aspen Hospitality. Over the course of her career, she progressed from Public Relations Manager to Director of Field Marketing for Limelight Hotels in Aspen and Snowmass, leading marketing, partnerships, programming, and communications.

A Colorado College graduate with an MBA and a Master’s in Accounting from Northeastern University, Meaghan has built deep relationships throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and a career rooted in connecting people, brands, and community. She is thrilled to bring those connections and experiences to Aspen Public Radio, where she looks forward to building meaningful partnerships and supporting the station’s mission and continued impact across the valley.

She can be reached at meag@aspenpublicradio.org.