Megan Tackett brings a rich background in journalism and media to her role as the new host of Morning Edition at Aspen Public Radio. Megan first moved to Aspen in 2008, and over the years, she has become deeply embedded in the local community. She began her Colorado journalism tenure as the first staff reporter at The Sopris Sun in Carbondale in 2017 and later honed her radio skills at KDNK, where she hosted the weekly arts show Express Yourself and the public affairs program Everything Under the Sun, in addition to anchoring NPR’s All Things Considered on Friday afternoons.

In 2019, Megan joined the Aspen Daily News as a senior courts and crime reporter, shifting to public health reporting with the onset of the pandemic. She was promoted to editor-in-chief in 2020, where she led significant initiatives, including the launch of the standalone edition of el Sol del Valle in an innovative for-profit, nonprofit partnership between ADN and The Sopris Sun. Since then, the valley’s weekly Spanish-language newspaper has grown into a larger collaborative effort supported by Aspen Public Radio and seven other local newsrooms. When not brewing another pot of coffee to power through her early mornings at the radio station, Megan relishes spending time with her better half, her friends and saying hi to every dog she encounters.

