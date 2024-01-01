Michael Schatz

Mike is a native Californian and splits his time between the Central Coast, the family ranch in Montana, and Colorado, with family homes in Aspen. He received his undergrad education at the U.S. Maritime Academy and graduate studies at the University of California, earning an MSe and MSa combined degree. He subsequently became a commissioned Naval officer and served as both a military and U.S. government pilot for 20 years, with the majority of his service time deployed to foreign environments.

While maintaining a commercial pilot's license and a foot in the door of aviation through personal and corporate aircraft ownership, he also flew until recently as a part-time charter pilot. Meanwhile, following government service, Mike utilized his education as an engineer and architect to work within the design and construction industries as a land planner, design engineer, architect, developer, and builder. Past projects ranged from professional sports stadiums to retail and residential master plans to custom, high-end residences. Mike has been the managing partner of one of the largest land planning and engineering companies in the San Diego area, as well the the principal engineer and managing owner of a government-contracted engineering company based in New Orleans. He has now downsized to the role of sole proprietor of his design-build activities in Colorado, California, and Montana while seeking an ever-elusive retirement.

Mike is a passionate believer in and supporter of Public Radio and is excited to join the Board of Directors of Aspen Public Radio. He looks forward to contributing to its operational and expansion goals during his tenure. His wife Tami and both adult sons are fully supportive and equally excited at this opportunity.