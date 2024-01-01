Nick Bowen is a professor, consultant and retired senior IBM Executive. His experience spans 35 years in the field of information technology in research, product development, supply chain and manufacturing, sales operations, and corporate strategy. He was head of strategy and global operations at IBM’s T.J. Watson Research Center, a member of the technology team for CEO Sam Palmisano, and created and ran the $ 1 billion plus Software/Hardware Appliance branch of the company. He has a Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, an M.S. in computer engineering from Syracuse University, and a B.S. in computer science from the University of Vermont.

Nick splits his time between the Roaring Fork Valley and Newport, Rhode Island where he is an active member of the sailing community. He recently completed a six-year term on the board of Rhode Island Public Radio. He volunteers at Challenge Aspen and is a proud member of the 100 Day Club at Aspen Mountain.