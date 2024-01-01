Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions

Privacy Policy

Aspen Public Radio will use your payment information to process your donation and membership properly. We will never share your information or our email lists with anyone. We respect your privacy and confidentiality and ask permission to use your name to thank you on the air.

Terms and Conditions

By donating to Aspen Public Radio, you authorize us to use the given information to process your donation. Aspen Public Radio will not share your information with any other parties. Monthly contributions shall remain in effect until Aspen Public Radio is notified of you wish to change or end it, and Aspen Public Radio has adequate time to act on your wishes. A record of each payment will appear on your card or bank statement and can serve as your receipt for all contributions.

If you have questions about how Aspen Public Radio uses or retains your information, contact lauri@aspenpublicradio.org.

