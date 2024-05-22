Sonic IDs of the Roaring Fork Valley

Click and drag to explore the map. Red icons indicate a sound that can be heard.

Our valley is filled with diverse sounds, some natural, and some man-made, but each one unique. What happens when you slow down and just listen to the environment around you? Maybe you become aware of the cheerful sounds of birds or the incessant hum of a lawn mower in the distance. The act of listening can connect people to their environment, and we believe there is great value in paying attention to the sounds all around you.

Aspen Public Radio formally began this Sonic ID Initiative in 2022 to build, catalog, and archive an original “Sonic ID” audio library to preserve the diverse sound heritage of our mountain communities—and advance the station’s reputation as a community connector and innovator. This map aims to represent Aspen Public Radio's Sonic ID Library in an interactive form.

Aspen Public Radio listeners can hear these audio vignettes on 91.5FM and 88.9FM throughout the broadcast schedule.

Listeners are also encouraged to submit their own sounds to be featured on the map and on the radio. All you need is a phone! Visit here for instructions on how to record and submit your sound. Members of the community may be able to request recording equipment to borrow from the station to create recordings!

Call 970.920.9000 for more information about the project and suggest a recording we should make, or email sonics@aspenpublicradio.org using the subject line, “Sonic ID Library.”