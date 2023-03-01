March 2023 Evergreen Giveaway: Win two annual passes to Iron Mountain Hot Springs

Situated alongside the beautiful Colorado River in Glenwood Springs, Iron Mountain Hot Springs offers a series of geothermal soaking pools filled with pure, hot mineral water and a freshwater family pool with a jetted spa. All are located alongside the Colorado River, with Rocky Mountain views in all directions.

Differing in size, shape, and temperature, try all 16 soaking pools at Iron Mountain Hot Springs to determine your personal favorite. New: Take a trip to hot springs around the world without having to leave Colorado, by visiting the venue’s newest Experience Pool which uses unique mineral water recipes inspired by some of the most famous hot springs across the globe.

And when you’re ready to cool off or want to splash around with the kids, take a refreshing break in the freshwater family pool, which offers a respite from higher temperature soaking pools. An attached and elevated jetted spa gives parents a convenient perch from which to keep an eye on children.

The views, which vary from pool to pool, include the Colorado River as it winds through the valley, Iron Mountain, Red Mountain, the Flat Tops, and the twin peaks of majestic Mt. Sopris to the south. And new this summer is an adult-only area to relax, restore, and rejuvenate. A pure soaking experience—the way nature intended.

Annual Pass holders are welcome to soak for a 3-hour visit any time of day, seven days a week within operating hours. No reservations are required. Iron Mountain Hot Springs is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

