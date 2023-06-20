Aspen Public Radio live coverage of Aspen Ideas Festival returns in 2023

Beginning Thursday, June 22, Aspen Public Radio will continue the tradition of airing select live and same-day-delayed broadcasts of sessions from the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Founded in 2005, the Aspen Ideas Festival is a week-long event held in Aspen, Colorado, with a program of events which includes discussions, seminars, panels, and tutorials from journalists, designers, innovators, politicians, diplomats, presidents, judges, musicians, artists, and writers. The festival is opened by Aspen Ideas: Health, which brings together leaders in health, medicine, and science and this year celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Coverage will be available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org, continuing through Friday, June 30.

The 2023 live broadcast schedule will include the following sessions:



Additionally, Aspen Public Radio will air the following sessions as a special broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. each evening:

Review the complete schedule here: https://www.aspenideas.org/schedule .

Thank you to Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel for making Aspen Ideas Festival programming on Aspen Public Radio possible.

Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.