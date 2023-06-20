Aspen Public Radio live coverage of Aspen Ideas Festival returns in 2023
Beginning Thursday, June 22, Aspen Public Radio will continue the tradition of airing select live and same-day-delayed broadcasts of sessions from the Aspen Ideas Festival.
Founded in 2005, the Aspen Ideas Festival is a week-long event held in Aspen, Colorado, with a program of events which includes discussions, seminars, panels, and tutorials from journalists, designers, innovators, politicians, diplomats, presidents, judges, musicians, artists, and writers. The festival is opened by Aspen Ideas: Health, which brings together leaders in health, medicine, and science and this year celebrates its 10th anniversary.
Coverage will be available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org, continuing through Friday, June 30.
The 2023 live broadcast schedule will include the following sessions:
- Thursday, June 22: 11:40am–12:30pm MT | Overcoming Burnout and Healing the Healers with Jon LaPook, David Ko, Eric Wei and Winnie Mele
- Thursday, June 22: 1:30pm–2:20pm MT | Behind the Scenes with HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in conversation with Elizabeth Cohen
- Friday, June 23: 9:00am-9:50am MT | PEPFAR: Two Decades of Global Progress Against HIV with Anthony Fauci, Bill Frist and Elizabeth Cohen
- Friday, June 23: 11:40am-12:30pm MT | It's Hot: The Truth About Menopause with Jen Gunter, Nanette Santoro and Margot Sanger-Katz
- Monday, June 26: 10:20am–11:10am MT | Ron Klain: The Aspen Exit Interview with Franklin Foer
- Monday, June 26: 3:00pm–3:50pm MT | The Meaning of Friendship: NATO in the Wake of Ukraine with Jane Harman, Stephen Walt, Danielle Pletka and Ivo Daalder
- Tuesday, June 27: 9:00am-9:50am MT | Wicked Problem: Affirmative Action — Who Wins? with David Leonhardt, John McWhorter, Richard Kahlenberg, Jeannie Suk Gersen and Sarah Zearfoss
- Tuesday, June 27: 10:20am-11:10am MT | Ancient Faiths, Modern Lives with Shira Stutman, Kate Bowler, Simran Jeet Singh and Haroon Moghul
- Wednesday, June 28: 9:00am-9:50am MT | Wicked Problem: Guns in America with John Feinblatt, Jenn White, Clark Neily, Jennifer Carlson and Lucy McBath
- Wednesday, June 28: 1:30pm-2:30pm MT | How to Manage Your Happiness with Arthur Brooks
- Thursday, June 29: 10:20am-11:10am MT | Picking a President: How to Make the Most Consequential Decision in the World with Gautam Mukunda
- Thursday, June 29: 4:20am-5:10pm MT | The Future of Israeli Democracy with Thomas Friedman and Yohanan Plesner
- Friday, June 30: 10:20am-11:10am MT | Unlocking the Creative Mind: The Science Behind Innovation and Imagination with Annie Murphy Paul, Keith Sawyer and Sheena Iyengar
- Friday, June 30: 11:50am-12:40pm MT | American Inequality? Not So Fast! with Robert Doar and Phil Gramm
Additionally, Aspen Public Radio will air the following sessions as a special broadcast beginning at 8:00 p.m. each evening:
- Thursday, June 22 | Understanding Women’s Bodies with Paula Johnson, Chloe Bird and Errin Haineswith
- Thursday, June 22 | Listening as an Act of Empathy: The StoryCorps Model with Sandra Clark
- Friday, June 23 | Forging Healthier Communities through Civic Engagement with Morgan Dixon, Mia Birdsong, Alister Martin and Stephen Lucke
- Friday, June 23 | Sounds of Nature with Rachel Franklin
- Monday, June 26 | Wicked Problem: A.I. and the Future of Everything with Eric Schmidt, Walter Isaacson and Daniel Huttenlocher
- Monday, June 26 | The Business of Active Citizenship with Chip Bergh, Ryan Gellert and Gillian Tett
- Tuesday, June 27 | Tracking and Hacking the Brain with Nita Farahany
- Tuesday, June 27 | What to Take Down, What to Leave Up, and Why with John McWhorter and Suzanne Nossel
- Wednesday, June 28 | Unlocking the Secrets of a Fulfilling Life: Insights from Ancient Wisdom and Modern Understanding with Arthur Brooks, Tamar Gendler and Samuel Kimbriel
- Wednesday, June 28 | Word Wars: Wokeism and the Battle Over Language with David Brooks and John McWhorter
- Thursday, June 29 | Nuclear Power: Coming to a Neighborhood Near You? with Mark Gordon, Chris Levesque and Rich Powell
- Thursday, June 29 | Meet the Press Across the Aisle with Rich Lowry, Michael Tomasky and Jenn White
- Friday, June 30 | America’s New Frontier with John Hamre
- Friday, June 30 | Gender, Health, and Entrepreneurship in the Global South with Lola Adedokun and Richenda Van Leeuwen
Review the complete schedule here: https://www.aspenideas.org/schedule.
Thank you to Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel for making Aspen Ideas Festival programming on Aspen Public Radio possible.
Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.