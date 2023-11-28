It’s Time for the 2023 Year-End Membership Drive: Invest in your Community by supporting Aspen Public Radio

Since the station's founding over forty years ago, thousands who have come to live, work, and play in the Roaring Fork Valley have made a gift to support Aspen Public Radio. In 2022, local community members gave donations to collectively provide 43% of station revenue for the year —with a significant number of those gifts made in these final eight weeks of annual philanthropic giving.

It’s already been an amazing year. Aspen Public Radio was one of just 27 NPR-member stations across the country to be recognized with a National Edward R. Murrow award.

As we went to press with our 2023 Impact Report, the number of listeners served daily by Aspen Public Radio remains a healthy 18,000 each week, and the audience visiting our website doubled in the last year to over 26,000 monthly users. Our local journalists have had their work featured nationally on the NPR network over a dozen times, we've recorded almost 100 local "Ideas, Speakers & Lectures" events now available at aspenpublicradio.org, and the team has been able to produce more live local broadcasts and more local news stories than we did in 2022.

We’re growing –and in the year ahead we need your financial support to carry out critical responsibilities:



our local newsroom will continue to cover government affairs, education, arts & culture, climate and the environment, health & wellness, and more;

we'll focus on the impact and context you need to participate in the 2024 elections, producing coverage that is accessible and engaging, so you can make informed decisions;

we are committed to providing the highest-quality local news and information in Spanish, as part of local newsroom coalition working to collaboratively do more together;

We'll replace the radio broadcast tower on Smuggler Mountain, a key infrastructure project with work already underway to make this critical project happen in in the year ahead;

, a key infrastructure project with work already underway to make this critical project happen in in the year ahead; and we’re planning for more public events, expanded access to community conversations, and new projects focused on emergency preparedness so Aspen Public Radio is ready to respond to any critical real-time emergency in our community, like a wildfire, major flooding, or any incident when you need immediate information in order to keep safe.

Aspen Public Radio is your community-supported, local public radio station. We are guided by our mission to deliver facts and perspective, bridge divides, and strengthen connections throughout the communities of the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys and beyond.

