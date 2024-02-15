Tell us what coverage you want! Aspen Public Radio's 2024 Elections Survey is now live

Aspen Public Radio is surveying the community to find out what issues people are most concerned about to help shape our coverage of elections in 2024. We want to know what YOU want to know about the candidates running for office, and what you’ll be thinking about as you fill out your ballot.

Voters will receive at least three separate ballots this election season.

The first is for the presidential primary on March 5, some voters in our regional will receive ballots for select local races in April, the next will be for Colorado’s primaries on June 25, and the final one will address the November 5 general election. Many races are still in their early stages, and all of the ballot questions Colorado voters will see are not yet finalized.

We want to hear your thoughts now, because you’re probably starting to see campaign ads, requests for signatures on petitions, and notices about candidate debates and forums. Don’t worry about being the most informed or having all of the answers right now, we know it’s early! Your honest answers are super helpful to us as we plan our 2024 elections coverage.

Click here to take the 2024 Elections Survey now!

This is part of Aspen Public Radio's goal to take an intentional and informed approach to covering elections for our community.

We want our coverage to thoughtfully engage voters about the issues that matter most, and to ask questions of candidates and elected officials that voters can't get on their own. We're committed to ensuring that information about politics is accessible, engaging, and informative, and to facilitating easy participation in the civic process. We want to steer away from "horse-race" coverage of the election, and focus on how policy directly impacts our lives. We're hoping that by actively engaging our audience, it can hold our newsroom accountable and push us to provide the very best coverage.

This survey is anonymous, and the answers you provide are for internal-use only. Aspen Public Radio will not share your data with any outside parties.

Thank you!