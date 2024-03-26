Join us for a Remarkable Day of Exploration and New Discovery at the 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium

On Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, join Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center for the 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium at the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering will showcase expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines. Explore tradition, science, and advocacy; connect with scientists, doctors, and luminaries; and delve into the future of psychedelics.

Symposium Passes are available now on aspenshowtix.com. They are $100 per person for the full, two-day event, with single-day passes available for $60 each, as organizers aim to provide affordable access to this important conversation.

In May 2023, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed SB23-290, “Natural Medicine Regulation And Legalization” into law, which clarifies and sets the framework for a regulated natural medicine program in Colorado. The previous year, a citizen-initiated measure related to the use of certain plants and fungi was approved by Colorado voters (Proposition 122), representing a massive shift in public perception regarding psychedelics. Colorado's ballot initiative was the first to decriminalize the possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms and certain plant-based psychedelic substances in Colorado law for individuals aged 21 and over.

Panels and speaker presentations throughout the day will include experts from Colorado and across the country. Hear from groundbreaking researchers, scientists, doctors, and others working in the field— alongside individuals who have had these life-changing experiences.

This event is made possible by the generosity of lead sponsor NeuroSpa, with a mission to inspire inner and outer beauty, strength, and wellness; additional financial support has been provided by Epiphany Mushroom Co., SeedFund Capital, Wondermed, Naropa University Center for Psychedelic Studies, Vicente LLP, and Will and Nathalia Dolan.

Symposium Agenda | Friday, May 31

Emcee Zach Leary will deliver Opening Remarks.

Panels will include:



Psychedelics 101: Respecting Our Roots

Moderated by Joe Moore, in conversation with Zach Leary and Sandor Iron Rope (invited)

Neuropharmacology: Psychedelics on the Brain

Moderated by Jim Harris , with Rachel Zoeller, DPT ; David W. Mcmillan, Ph.D. ; and Manesh Girn, Ph.D.

Moderated by , with ; ; and Ibogaine: The Promise, The Protocol, and Protecting the Sacred

Moderated by Kevin Franciotti, with Talia Eisenberg, Tom Feegel, and Lola Ohonba, PHARM.D.

The day will also include presentations by Jim Harris and Stéphane Lasme, and will conclude with a Fireside Chat with Rick Doblin, Ph.D., Founder and President of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

Symposium Agenda | Saturday, June 1

Emcee Zach Leary will deliver Opening Remarks.

Panels will include:



Psychedelic Integration: The Science and the Therapy

Moderated by Laura Betti , in conversation with Zach Leary and Gül Dölen, M.D., Ph.D.

First to Respond: Psychedelic Assessment & Intervention and Cultivating Resilience in Law Enforcement Communities

Moderated by Joe Moore , with Lt. Diane M. Goldstein (Ret.), Lt. Sarko Gergerian , and Rick Doblin, Ph.D.

Psychedelic Healing and Community Empowerment: Navigating State Access Models in Oregon and Colorado

Moderated by Tasia Poinsatte, with James Eshleman, Claudia Barfoot, and Rebecca Martinez

The day will also include presentations by Britt Rollins, Sovereign Oshumare, and Jen Bruce, and will conclude with a Keynote Presentation by Gül Dölen, M.D., Ph.D., whose research was recently documented by Vox’s Future Project with an article titled, “Maybe, just maybe, psychedelics are the “master key” for unlocking everything from blindness to stroke to anorexia.”

Each day will also include additional voices representing a diversity of experiences with psychedelics, books on sale by Explore Booksellers, and a resource fair providing information to those excited about the promise of plant medicine, those concerned about possible misuse, those who are well-acquainted in the field and those who are learning the basics while providing an opportunity to network with others interested in better understanding the implications of our society’s increasing acceptance and legalization of naturally occurring psychedelic medicines.

A full schedule of events will be available closer to the event.

About Aspen Public Radio: Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is overseen by Roaring Fork Public Radio, Inc. with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, broadcasting from Sy Coleman’s living room in 1981, Aspen Public Radio has now grown into one of the most relied upon news institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado.

You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.

About the Wheeler Opera House: Since 1889, the Wheeler Opera House has been Aspen’s favorite year-round performance venue and has become the Roaring Fork Valley’s premiere site for concerts, films, festivals, lectures, community events, and more. The Wheeler takes great pride in being a part of Aspen's history as a gathering place and space for artistic expression in our community. The Wheeler Opera House is a department of the City of Aspen.

Wheeler Vision: At the Wheeler Opera House, we set the stage for connections that create memories for our audiences, artists, and the greater Aspen community.

About the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center: APRC is an Aspen-based non-profit organization that educates community members and thought leaders on the optimal use of psychedelic medicines with an emphasis on equity, safety, and spirituality. APRC grew out of Right to Heal Aspen—an initiative to locally decriminalize plant medicines. Over 30 local therapists, municipal leaders, doctors, lawyers, parents, and plant medicine aficionados worked together to develop legislation addressing local needs.

Learn more at: aspenpsychedelicresourcecenter.org

About Healing Advocacy Fund: The Healing Advocacy Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that protects and expands safe, affordable state-regulated access to psychedelic healing for all who need it. In Colorado, HAF is stewarding responsible implementation of Colorado’s therapeutic access model for psilocybin. Our team combines depth of experience from supporting the launch of the world’s first state-regulated psilocybin program in Oregon with nuanced policy analysis and robust stakeholder engagement to identify gaps, reduce barriers, and propose workable solutions to problems that have never been solved before.

Learn more at: healingadvocacyfund.org

