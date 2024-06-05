Join us for Lawn Bash 2024!

On Wednesday, June 26, join friends and fellow listeners from 3-6 p.m. for a fun, family-friendly gathering to celebrate our remarkable community on the lawn of the Red Brick Center for the Arts (110 E. Hallam Street, Aspen).

Meet the Aspen Public Radio team, tour the radio station, and see a live radio broadcast highlighting community voices from the event. From 5-6 p.m., find a seat on the lawn and enjoy a panel discussion on strengthening our democracy during this critical election year, moderated by 1A host Jenn White.

Aspen Public Radio’s annual Lawn Bash is FREE for all, with donations welcome in support of non-profit broadcast journalism.

Enjoy complimentary treats (while supplies last) from Aspen Mini Donuts, Señor Mango, and Everybody Water, as you explore the 2024 Lawn Bash Volunteer Fair to learn more about how you can get involved in building a stronger community through volunteering with one (or more!) amazing nonprofit organizations working throughout the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys, including:



Alpine Legal Services

Aspen Animal Shelter

Aspen Thrift Shop

AZYEP

Aspen Youth Zone

Buddy Program

Carbondale Clay Center

Challenge Aspen

Chris Klug Foundation

English in Action

Gay For Good Habitat for Humanity ReStore

HeadQuarters

KDNK

LIFT-UP

Pitkin County Senior Services

Response

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Smiling Goat Ranch

Valley View Hospital

West Mountain Regional COAD

Windwalkers

Throughout the event, guests will also be able to visit open studios in the Red Brick Center for the Arts to see local artists at work and explore their works-for-sale, enjoy family-friendly artmaking in the workshop, and experience the newly renovated gallery showcasing the exhibition “Fortune Teller” opening June 20, 2024.

At 5 p.m., find a good spot for your lawn blanket and chairs at the main stage in front of Aspen Public Radio’s studios to enjoy a robust panel discussion exploring how we can fight for democracy and promote civic participation in this critical election year.

Moderated by national public radio host Jenn White, panelists will include Colorado Mountain College President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser, who earlier this year launched Rediscovering Common Ground, a non-partisan series of community conversations about civic engagement and civil discourse; Rocky Mountain PBS Director of Journalism Jeremy Moore, creator of Reality Check, a nonpartisan educational initiative to create a more media-literate Colorado; and Aspen’s Mayor Torre to encourage participation in all aspects of civic life, explore how we engage with respect and civility, learn how to identify and counter misinformation, and build a community in support of our democracy.

Complimentary copies of "The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens" by Richard Haass will be available as part of this event. Each year, the CMC Common Reader program selects one book and offers it for free distribution across the dozens of communities CMC serves – followed by a series of discussions, author talks and conversations at CMC campuses.

In this 2024 Common Reader selection, the book’s author Richard Haass argues that the very idea of citizenship must be revised and expanded. The Bill of Rights is at the center of our Constitution, yet our most intractable conflicts often emerge from contrasting views as to what our rights ought to be. This fall, our community will be invited to hear from Haass as he visits several CMC campuses around the region to discuss the principles behind the book.

Support for Lawn Bash 2024 has generously been provided by Alpine Bank, Obermeyer Wood Investment Council, Colorado Mountain College, Rotary Club of Aspen, and ACRA, with additional support from Everybody Water, Aspen Mini Donuts, Colorado Site Services, Red Brick Center for the Arts, Karp.Neu.Hanlon, and Aspen Community Foundation.

***

About Aspen Public Radio: Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, broadcasting from Sy Coleman’s living room in 1981, Aspen Public Radio has now grown into one of the most relied upon news institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado.

You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.