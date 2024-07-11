Tune in for Special Broadcasts from the 2024 Aspen Security Forum

The 15th annual Aspen Security Forum will explore innovative new collaborations across government, private industry, and civil society to tackle the serious global challenges we're collectively facing.

Reflecting on a number critical questions, this year's forum is committed to supporting a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous world in part by demanding collective action. Conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and elsewhere, and the competition between the U.S. and allies on the one hand against China, Russia, Iran, and friends on the other, highlight the complex interdependencies shaping our world. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence and other technologies often outstrip legal and policy frameworks. And more than four billion people in over sixty countries are eligible to vote in elections this year, creating a unique opportunity for individual civic engagement across the world.

Since 2013, Aspen Public Radio has been bringing listeners coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and will do so again in 2024, producing a special broadcast each evening at 8pm MT, Tuesday, July 16, through Friday, July 19, available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org.

This year's broadcasts will include the following sessions:

Day 1: Tuesday, July 16 (8pm)

Fireside Chat with Nicholas Burns



Nicholas Burns, Ambassador of the United States to the People's Republic of China

Moderator: Andrea Mitchell, Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, NBC News

The Evolving Threat Landscape



Lisa Monaco, Deputy Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice; Former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor to President Obama, The White House

Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Homeland Security Advisor, National Security Council, The White House

Moderator: David Sanger, White House and National Security Correspondent, The New York Times

Day 2: Wednesday, July 17 (8pm)

Space Panel



Fireside Chat with Alejandro N. Mayorkas



Alejandro N. Mayorkas, 7th U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Moderator: David Ignatius, Columnist, The Washington Post

Day 3: Thursday, July 18 (8pm)

Fireside Chat with William J. Burns



William J. Burns, Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Moderator: Walter Isaacson, Leonard Lauder Professor of American History and Values, Tulane University; Former President and CEO, Aspen Institute

Fireside Chat with Condoleezza Rice and Robert M. Gates



Robert M. Gates, Partner, Rice, Hadley, Gates and Manuel; 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense

Condoleezza Rice, Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; 66th U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State

Moderator: David Sanger, White House and National Security Correspondent, The New York Times

Day 4: Friday, July 18 (8pm)

Fireside Chat with Antony J. Blinken



Antony J. Blinken, 71st U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State

Moderator: Mary Louise Kelly, Co-Host, All Things Considered, NPR

Democratic Resilience in the Age of AI



Michael Abramowitz, Director, Voice of America

Teresa Hutson, Corporate Vice President, Technology for Fundamental Rights, Microsoft

Anna Makanju, Vice President, Global Affairs, OpenAI

Moderator: Alex Ward, National Security Reporter, POLITICO

Click here to read the full 2024 welcome message from Anja Manuel, Executive Director of the Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum.

Review the complete 2024 schedule here: https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/2024-agenda

Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.