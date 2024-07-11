Tune in for Special Broadcasts from the 2024 Aspen Security Forum
The 15th annual Aspen Security Forum will explore innovative new collaborations across government, private industry, and civil society to tackle the serious global challenges we're collectively facing.
Reflecting on a number critical questions, this year's forum is committed to supporting a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous world in part by demanding collective action. Conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, and elsewhere, and the competition between the U.S. and allies on the one hand against China, Russia, Iran, and friends on the other, highlight the complex interdependencies shaping our world. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence and other technologies often outstrip legal and policy frameworks. And more than four billion people in over sixty countries are eligible to vote in elections this year, creating a unique opportunity for individual civic engagement across the world.
Since 2013, Aspen Public Radio has been bringing listeners coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and will do so again in 2024, producing a special broadcast each evening at 8pm MT, Tuesday, July 16, through Friday, July 19, available on the station's live broadcast signals, 91.5FM and 88.9FM, and streaming on aspenpublicradio.org.
This year's broadcasts will include the following sessions:
Day 1: Tuesday, July 16 (8pm)
Fireside Chat with Nicholas Burns
- Nicholas Burns, Ambassador of the United States to the People's Republic of China
- Moderator: Andrea Mitchell, Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, NBC News
The Evolving Threat Landscape
- Lisa Monaco, Deputy Attorney General, U.S. Department of Justice; Former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor to President Obama, The White House
- Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Homeland Security Advisor, National Security Council, The White House
- Moderator: David Sanger, White House and National Security Correspondent, The New York Times
Day 2: Wednesday, July 17 (8pm)
Space Panel
- General Jeff Kruse, Director, Defense Intelligence Agency
- Robert Lightfoot, President, Lockheed Martin Space; Former Associate Administrator, NASA
- General Stephen Whiting, Commander, U.S. Space Command
- Moderator: Loren Grush, Space Reporter, Bloomberg
Fireside Chat with Alejandro N. Mayorkas
- Alejandro N. Mayorkas, 7th U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Moderator: David Ignatius, Columnist, The Washington Post
Day 3: Thursday, July 18 (8pm)
Fireside Chat with William J. Burns
- William J. Burns, Director, Central Intelligence Agency
- Moderator: Walter Isaacson, Leonard Lauder Professor of American History and Values, Tulane University; Former President and CEO, Aspen Institute
Fireside Chat with Condoleezza Rice and Robert M. Gates
- Robert M. Gates, Partner, Rice, Hadley, Gates and Manuel; 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense
- Condoleezza Rice, Co-Chair, Aspen Strategy Group; 66th U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State
- Moderator: David Sanger, White House and National Security Correspondent, The New York Times
Day 4: Friday, July 18 (8pm)
Fireside Chat with Antony J. Blinken
- Antony J. Blinken, 71st U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State
- Moderator: Mary Louise Kelly, Co-Host, All Things Considered, NPR
Democratic Resilience in the Age of AI
- Michael Abramowitz, Director, Voice of America
- Teresa Hutson, Corporate Vice President, Technology for Fundamental Rights, Microsoft
- Anna Makanju, Vice President, Global Affairs, OpenAI
- Moderator: Alex Ward, National Security Reporter, POLITICO
Click here to read the full 2024 welcome message from Anja Manuel, Executive Director of the Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum.
Review the complete 2024 schedule here: https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/2024-agenda
Please note: broadcast schedule is subject to change without notice.