2024 Backcountry Symposium Gathers Beginners and Experts Alike to Prepare for the Season Ahead

As more people access the backcountry, learning how to safely and responsibly spend time in these spaces is a critical part of being prepared. Join Aspen Public Radio and The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) on Saturday, October 5, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the Roaring Fork Valley’s inaugural Backcountry Symposium.

This FREE event will convene local and visiting backcountry enthusiasts. Register here to secure your spot and be entered into a drawing for amazing gear and prizes!

Beginning with a Resource Fair of area organizations and businesses working in outdoor education and adventure, the day will include a series of panel discussions and presentations exploring the natural tendencies that influence our decisions, risk tolerance and guide assessment, key resources and tools for understanding the season ahead, an exploration of the significant responsibilities when filming and sharing adventures from these remote places, storytelling and some of the history of backcountry skiing in our region.

A full schedule of events will be available closer to the event.

This symposium is being produced by Aspen Public Radio and TACAW, made possible by the generosity of Will and Nathalia Dolan & Sam and Kiki McBride, along with support from Colorado Mountain College - Avalanche Science , Cripple Creek Backcountry , Gear Head Outfitters , Ute Mountaineer , and Aspen Expeditions .

About Aspen Public Radio: Aspen Public Radio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner. Founded in 1980 as Roaring Fork Public Radio Translator, broadcasting from Sy Coleman’s living room in 1981, Aspen Public Radio has now grown into one of the most relied upon news institutions in the Roaring Fork Valley. The station is located in the Red Brick Center for the Arts at 110 E. Hallam Street, Suite 134, Aspen, Colorado.

You can listen to Aspen Public Radio at 91.5FM and 88.9FM, along with other repeater signals depending on location throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, or by streaming the station at aspenpublicradio.org from anywhere in the world.

About TACAW: The mission of The Arts Campus at Willits is to present exceptional performing arts, cultural events, and thought-provoking programming that sustain a connected, engaged, and inspired community. The nation’s first net-zero, all-electric performing arts facility that functions using at or near net-zero energy usage throughout the year, TACAW features music, theater, comedy, film, lecture series dialogues and more. Learn more at tacaw.org or by calling 970-510-5365.