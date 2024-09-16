Airport Expansion Town Hall

Join us for a Town Hall Meeting on the 2024 Aspen-Pitkin County Airport ballot referendums, taking place on Friday, October 4, 2024 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Seating is limited; register here to attend.

Co-produced by Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Daily News, this important community debate will feature supporters and opponents of the airport-related November 5 ballot questions that address runway widening and taxiway separation authority at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.

Do you have a question we should ask? Send your questions to apr@aspenpublicradio.org , with the subject “AIRPORT QUESTION” to have your submission considered. Please note: no questions will be taken from the live audience on the night of the event.

This event will be recorded for broadcast on Aspen Public Radio the following Sunday at 7 p.m., with Aspen Daily News also providing robust coverage.