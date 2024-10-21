Aspen Public Radio News wins regional and national recognition with multiple first place awards from Society for Professional Journalists and Public Media Journalists Association

Aspen Public Radio has been recognized by the regional Top of the Rockies contest hosted by Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) and the national award competition hosted by Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) for work done in 2023.

SPJ’s Top of the Rockies

The SPJ Colorado chapter was founded in 1949 and issues awards in its annual Top of the Rockies contest on behalf of SPJ chapters in the Mountain West. This year, more than 80 news media outlets and 30 freelancers from Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico entered the contest, with more than 1,900 total entries.

Competing against radio, television, newspaper and digital outlets, Aspen Public Radio submits work in the “medium newsroom” category and was recognized with 5 awards overall including 3 first-place and 2 third-place awards in the following categories:



All four Aspen Public Radio reporters were recognized.

The judge who gave Halle Zander and Eleanor Bennett first place for their impressive series, “Raîces (Roots): Stories from Venezuelan migrants in the Roaring Fork Valley” wrote, “This entry stands by itself, painting a vivid picture of the fear, courage and hope experienced by real people in search of the American dream. The translation and use of music are outstanding.”

PMJA 2024 Awards

The Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) announces award winners in conjunction with the organization’s annual conference, with categories split into 3 sections: Audio, Digital and Student. Awards are presented for work completed during 2023 in five divisions representing public media organizations with 1 to 30 newsroom employees, and all entries must be submitted by an organization that holds a non-commercial radio license from the FCC. This year the organization presented 269 first and second place awards across 33 categories.

Aspen Public Radio submits work in “Division B” for newsrooms across the country with 4-7 full-time staff, and was recognized with 2 first-place awards in the following categories:



These distinctions build on the recognition Aspen Public Radio received earlier this year from the Colorado Broadcaster’s Association , and follows awards received by the current Aspen Public Radio news team for work done in 2022 and work done in 2021 .