Year in Review: Top Digital Stories of 2024

As we look back at the past year, accidents and traffic concerns dominate the year’s top digital stories, but there was also significant attention paid to coverage on education, elections, resident concerns, and local celebrations –and interest in Aspen Public Radio’s Psychedelic Symposium, Backcountry Symposium, and the “Ideas, Speakers & Lecture” archive of public programming throughout the Roaring Fork Valley:

#1: Skier dies after colliding with tree at Aspen Highlands

#2: Join us for a Remarkable Day of Exploration and New Discovery at the 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium

#3: Highway 82 mudslide part of heavy monsoon August for western Colorado

#4: Carbondale resident dies after motorcycle crash on Highway 82

#5: Aspen public schools become first IB school district in Colorado

#6: Hwy 82 westbound lanes remain closed due to mud slide, eastbound now open

#7: 2024 Preliminary General Election Results

#8: I-70 eastbound closing again Thursday to clean up debris from Tuesday's semi crash

#9: 2024 Backcountry Symposium Gathers Beginners and Experts Alike to Prepare for the Season Ahead

#10: Ideas, Speakers & Lectures

#11: Ahead of a second Trump administration, Colorado nonprofits try to strengthen state immigration protections and prepare families

#12: DACA recipients worry about a future Trump presidency, some securing a “legal entry” ahead of November

#13: Tuesday, March 19 | Local Newscast , includes reporting on a fatal car crash on Highway 82 near the CMC Spring Valley turnoff in Glenwood Springs, English in Action breaking ground on its new building in El Jebel, the annual Latino Advocacy Day in Denver, and more

#14: Carbondale’s ‘Dandelion Day’ celebrates community, springtime and the natural world

#15: Aspen Public Radio's 2024 Election Guide

