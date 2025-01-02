Year in Review: Top Digital Stories of 2024
Each week, over 18,000 radio listeners tune in to Aspen Public Radio for the news of the day, but the station also serves a digital audience. Here are the top digital stories of 2024.
As we look back at the past year, accidents and traffic concerns dominate the year’s top digital stories, but there was also significant attention paid to coverage on education, elections, resident concerns, and local celebrations –and interest in Aspen Public Radio’s Psychedelic Symposium, Backcountry Symposium, and the “Ideas, Speakers & Lecture” archive of public programming throughout the Roaring Fork Valley:
#1: Skier dies after colliding with tree at Aspen Highlands
Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Total Views: 4,809
#2: Join us for a Remarkable Day of Exploration and New Discovery at the 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium
Aspen Public Radio Community Event
Total Views: 3,858
#3: Highway 82 mudslide part of heavy monsoon August for western Colorado
Aspen Public Radio | By Caroline Llanes
Total Views: 3,776
#4: Carbondale resident dies after motorcycle crash on Highway 82
Aspen Public Radio | By Halle Zander
Total Views: 3,198
#5: Aspen public schools become first IB school district in Colorado
Aspen Public Radio | By Halle Zander
Total Views: 2,824
#6: Hwy 82 westbound lanes remain closed due to mud slide, eastbound now open
Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Total Views: 1,695
#7: 2024 Preliminary General Election Results
Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Total Views: 1,660
#8: I-70 eastbound closing again Thursday to clean up debris from Tuesday's semi crash
Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Total Views: 1,620
#9: 2024 Backcountry Symposium Gathers Beginners and Experts Alike to Prepare for the Season Ahead
Aspen Public Radio Community Event
Total Views: 1,608
#10: Ideas, Speakers & Lectures
Aspen Public Radio and Partners
Total Views: 1,436
#11: Ahead of a second Trump administration, Colorado nonprofits try to strengthen state immigration protections and prepare families
Aspen Public Radio | By Halle Zander
Total Views: 1,387
#12: DACA recipients worry about a future Trump presidency, some securing a “legal entry” ahead of November
Aspen Public Radio | By Halle Zander
Total Views: 1,308
#13: Tuesday, March 19 | Local Newscast, includes reporting on a fatal car crash on Highway 82 near the CMC Spring Valley turnoff in Glenwood Springs, English in Action breaking ground on its new building in El Jebel, the annual Latino Advocacy Day in Denver, and more
Total Views: 1,266
#14: Carbondale’s ‘Dandelion Day’ celebrates community, springtime and the natural world
Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Total Views: 1,236
#15: Aspen Public Radio's 2024 Election Guide
Aspen Public Radio | By Aspen Public Radio Staff
Total Views: 1,166
Do you have a story to pitch us? Reach out to Aspen Public Radio News by emailing news@aspenpublicradio.org. Happy new year!