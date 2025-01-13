Local Reporter Regan Mertz Joins Aspen Public Radio as the Station's Newest Arts & Culture Reporter

Aspen Public Radio is pleased to announce Regan Mertz starts today as the station's newest Arts & Culture reporter, replacing Edlis Neeson Arts & Culture reporter Kaya Williams who had been at the station since September 2022.

Mertz moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in July 2024 for a job as a reporter at The Aspen Times. In December 2022, she graduated from the Jonathan B. Murray Center for Documentary Journalism, earning a Master of Arts in Documentary and Photojournalism, after receiving her Bachelor of Journalism in Radio and Convergence Journalism from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in May 2021. Throughout college, Mertz worked at every Missouri School of Journalism outlet, including the local NPR member station.

Mertz also has experience with audio production from her time as a fellow for the Reynolds Journalism Institute, where she worked on a podcast with The Oregonian and produced audio stories for South Dakota Public Radio.

Mertz joins an exciting and collaborative team at Aspen Public Radio News, including Director Kelsey Brunner, Associate Editor and All Things Considered anchor Halle Zander, Morning Edition anchor Megan Tackett, Social Justice Desk reporter Eleanor Bennett, and Aspen Daily News reporters Josie Taris and Lucy Peterson who also report for the radio station.

“We’re so excited to have Regan join our team,” said News Director Kelsey Brunner. “Regan’s passion for collaborative storytelling and in-depth reporting will be an asset to Aspen Public Radio and our community.”

Since 2015, the Edlis Neeson Arts & Culture Desk at Aspen Public Radio has produced stories exploring the people, ideas, and places which contribute to the arts and culture of our community.

“When Stefan and I were approached by Aspen Public Radio, we immediately jumped at the chance to help fund a full-time reporter for the Arts & Culture Desk,” shared Gael Neeson, who along with her late husband, originally funded the Arts & Culture Desk at Aspen Public Radio a decade ago.

She continued, “This Desk has proven to be a vital link to the community, a great experience for a younger generation of reporters, and a great asset for Aspen Public Radio. After 10 years, it is with gratitude that I welcome the next generation of donors that will be continuing to fund this important desk that has helped to make art and culture a big part of life in our valley.”

Beginning in 2025, support for the Arts & Culture Desk at Aspen Public Radio comes from Melony and Adam Lewis, Larry and Susan Marx, and the Aspen Community Foundation, which will assist the station in bringing back the “Nonprofit Spotlight” as part of the Arts & Culture Desk moving forward.

In anticipation of the announcement, Erica Snow, President & CEO of Aspen Community Foundation shared:

“Aspen Community Foundation proudly supports Aspen Public Radio’s new Arts & Culture reporter. This position will play a key role in amplifying regional needs and showcasing the nonprofit cultural leaders and organizations working tirelessly to address them. Together, we aim to inform and inspire the community by spotlighting proven and innovative solutions and the people making a difference in our region.”

When not reporting, Mertz enjoys trying out new hikes with her dog and reading with her cat. She is also learning to ski for the first time this winter.

Aspen Public Radio broadcasts local newscasts and radio features from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, within national programming; produces a daily local news podcast available each morning; and publishes daily to aspenpublicradio.org.