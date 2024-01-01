Support Aspen Public Radio with City Market's Community Rewards Program

Stopping by the grocery store to pick up your essentials? You can support your essential public radio station, Aspen Public Radio, every time you swipe your Plus Card at City Market.

King Soopers Community Rewards donates to local organizations based on the shopping you do everyday, at no cost to you!

Once you link your card to our organization, all you have to do is shop and swipe.

To participate in this program, follow the steps below:

1. Sign in to your digital account, here: https://www.kingsoopers.com/i/community/community-rewards

2. Search for "Aspen Public Radio"

3. Select "Aspen Public Radio" from the list and click “Save.”

Any transactions moving forward using the Plus Card number associated with your digital account will be applied. Please note it takes approximately 10 days for the King Soopers Community Rewards total to begin displaying on your receipt.

Any questions? Call (970) 920-9000 or email lauri@aspenpublicradio.org.