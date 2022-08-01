Wilderness Workshop

-
Delia Malone speaks at ACES about the importance of protecting fen integrity is order to of mitigate impacts of climate warming in the arid west.
Naturalist Nights: The First Ascent: Over Ten Thousand Years of Native American Occupation in the Colorado MountainsProfessor Jason LaBelle speaks on our current understanding of Native American occupation of Colorado’s highest mountains over the past ten thousand years, as revealed through archaeology, ethnohistory, and oral history.
Dr. Stewart Breck discusses his research on bear populations and behavior, patterns of human-bear conflict, and results of management efforts to reduce conflict in towns throughout Colorado.
Naturalist Nights: Where Wildlife Meets the Road: Advancing Safe Passages in the Roaring Fork ValleyJulia Kintsch and Cecily DeAngelo discuss wildlife’s need for connectivity across roads; how wildlife crossings can create safer roads for wildlife and motorists; and steps being taken in Colorado and, specifically, in the Roaring Fork Valley to advance safe passages for wildlife.
Regina Lopez-Whitesunk is the 2022 Wild Feast special guest speaker and is an enrolled member of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe of Towaoc, working for Montezuma Land Conservancy as the Cross-Cultural Programs Manager. This event helped to raise critical funds to protect Colorado’s public lands and waters to help stop the climate crisis.
Dr. Dan West discusses Colorado’s major bark beetle species and a recent history of beetle epidemic locations shown from an Aerial Detection Survey. Did you know that weather plays a crucial role in insect and disease activity in Colorado’s forests?
Naturalist Nights: Three Billion Birds Lost: the State of our Birds and How We Get Them Back with Arvind PanjabiWhat can we do to bring back our birds and save the planet? Arvind Panjabi provides a synopsis of the state of our bird populations, both locally and continentally, and talks about the loss of 3 billion birds over the last half-century.
Learn from local Bureau of Land Management (BLM) wildlife biologist, Hilary Boyd, how the agency is using goats to increase plant diversity at Sutey Ranch, reduce noxious weeds after the Lake Christine Fire, and improve a variety of conditions for wildlife and livestock in other parts of the Roaring Fork Valley.
Soil has been getting a lot of attention recently for its potential to store carbon from the atmosphere. But what is the realistic potential for carbon sequestration in soils, how could we do it, and how does soil carbon work?