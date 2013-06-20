Rogue Jumpers Parachute From Top Of Chicago's Trump Tower

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Finally, a big jump and a mystery in Chicago. Police are searching for three men who jumped off the top of the 92-story Trump Tower late last night with parachutes. They managed to land and escape before police arrived.

NPR's David Schaper has been gathering reaction in Chicago.

DAVID SCHAPER, BYLINE: I'm standing on the Wabash Street Bridge over the Chicago River looking up 1,200 feet to the top of the 92-story Trump Tower. And the only thing I can think is from up there to here is a long way down, and a lot of people down here think it's...

RENEE HILL: Terrifying.

SCHAPER: This is Renee Hill of Chicago. Not for you?

HILL: No, definitely not for me. Did they live through this experience, obviously?

SCHAPER: They did, and Chicago police are investigating how, shortly after midnight, the three base jumpers were able to gain access to the Trump Tower roof, jump and get away. Brian Williams, who's visiting from Boston, says such a stunt is crazy but...

BRIAN WILLIAMS: I'm not going to lie. It would be kind of cool to see. But, you know, I would never do it.

RICH LUCAS: No, it's insane.

SCHAPER: Rich Lucas says he understands the thrill-seeking part of base jumping. Base is an acronym for buildings, antennae, spans, meaning bridges, and earth, such as cliffs. These are the kinds of structures base jumpers use to launch themselves. But Lucas doesn't think it's appropriate in busy, crowded cities.

LUCAS: Urban jumping, I think, is extremely dangerous to not only the jumpers but people that are here around, the boats, the traffic, pedestrians. I mean, go to a cliff, go to a national park. I don't get it.

SCHAPER: Lucas, who's from Philadelphia, says no one would try anything like this in his home town.

LUCAS: Definitely crazy Chicagoans. Maybe it's because the Blackhawks won?

SCHAPER: The Chicago Blackhawks won game four of the Stanley Cup final Wednesday night to tie the series at two games a piece, and that's definitely something to celebrate. But parachuting off a 92-story high building?

ANNALISE ROSCH: No, I think it should not be done.

SCHAPER: Annalise Rosch, who's in town from Florida, doesn't like the stunt one bit, but the younger man she's walking with, Nick Vega, thinks otherwise.

NICK VEGA: I might try it, but she's my mom, so she won't.

ROSCH: I'm worried.

(LAUGHTER)

SCHAPER: And reminded that the three jumpers have mothers, too, Annalise says.

ROSCH: I hope they didn't tell their moms before hand.

(LAUGHTER)

ROSCH: And hopefully, she never finds out.

(LAUGHTER)

SCHAPER: Unless mom's a daredevil too. David Schaper, NPR News, Chicago.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JUMP")

