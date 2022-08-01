-
Never-Before-Seen Details of the Universe with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) with Susan Mullally, Space Telescope Science Institute
“Magic Angle Graphene: The Twist and Shout of Quantum Materials” with Pablo Jarillo-Herrero, MIT
"Black Holes in the Spotlight" with Dr. Suvi Gezari, Space Telescope Science Institute
"Will Machine Intelligence Surpass Human Intelligence?" with Yann LeCun.
Mikhail Lukin speaks at The Aspen Center for Physics, describing current efforts to build quantum machines that may be capable of outperforming the existing classical counterparts.
"A Physicist's View of Wiggling Worms and Fighting Fish" with Joshua Shaevitz, Princeton University
Manu Prakash speaks about Recreational Biology at the Aspen Center for Physics.
Black holes are incredibly powerful objects, but high-energy theoretical physicists are interested in them for a different reason — because we believe that they are ordinary quantum systems in disguise. In this talk, Dr. Douglas Stanford shares more about how black holes carry out a basic protocol of quantum computation by teleporting information through a wormhole.
Sophie Renner explains how we know what we know as physicists, and how we quantify and narrow in on what we don’t.
Piers Coleman introduces the concept of quantum materials, and discusses how their discovery and exploration is central to today’s unfolding quantum revolution.