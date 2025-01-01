Women's Desk Network

In March 2025, Aspen Public Radio launched the first Women’s Desk at an NPR member station anywhere in the country, seeking a deeper understanding of the status of women through economic, sociocultural, regulatory, technological and news-making contexts.

Explore our Women's Desk reporting here.

Over a period of four months, women throughout the Roaring Fork Valley were inspired –and inspired others beyond our region –to fund a full-time reporter at Aspen Public Radio to center women’s voices, bringing their perspectives and experiences to our local reporting efforts.

Why Focus On Women

Women make up more than half the population in our country, and worldwide women are expected to outnumber men within the next 50 years –yet, the underrepresentation of women in news and media results in the perspective of women often missing or misunderstood, whether that’s when reporting on issues of health, education, politics, environment, or the arts.

What Our Women’s Desk Does

The Aspen Public Radio Women’s Desk will challenge the reality that men remain the vast majority of quoted experts and sources throughout traditional media, with this reporting effort aiming to uplift women’s voices to create a more diverse and inclusive news landscape.

This remarkable journalism will appear each week on the local Aspen Public Radio broadcast during daily drive-time newscasts, through feature radio reporting, as digital stories on aspenpublicradio.org, and be actively pitched for national story distribution.

Women’s Desk Founding Membership

Founding members of the Aspen Public Radio Women’s Desk provide the core support for this Desk to operate with an annual contribution of $10,000 or more, and are acknowledged in a variety of ways, including broadcast spots on-air naming the individual or foundation providing this funding, along with online and printed recognition of the philanthropic support the station has received for this Desk.

These donors are listed below, in the station’s annual report, and are recognized as Aspen Public Radio National Council members. Founding members are also invited to join our Women’s Desk Network which meets throughout the year to share ideas and discuss relevant topics.

Become a Women's Desk Founding Member

To become a founding member or for more information, contact Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Breeze Richardson at 970-920-9000 or breeze.richardson@aspenpublicradio.org .

General Contributions for our Women’s Desk

We value donations of all shapes and sizes for our Women’s Desk. Contributions at any amount, earmarked for this effort, are recognized in our annual report and on the Women’s Desk Network website.

Or you can mail your check to:

Aspen Public Radio

110 E. Hallam St., Suite 134

Aspen, CO 81611