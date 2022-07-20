Ideas, Speakers & Lectures

-
Maria De Los Angeles is a Mexican-born, American artist who addresses ideas of migration, belonging, and identity through her drawing, painting, printmaking, and wearable sculptures. She holds an MFA from Yale School of Art (2015), a BFA from Pratt Institute (2013), and an Associate Degree from Santa Rosa Junior College (2010). Maria was awarded the Blair Dickinson Memorial Prize by Yale University (2015) for her artwork and her role within her community.
-
Never-Before-Seen Details of the Universe with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) with Susan Mullally, Space Telescope Science Institute
-
Human Design is an empowering self-awareness system that helps you understand how you operate best, so that you can create more flow and abundance in your life. It will give you the ability to truly manifest the life of your dreams, by giving you the knowledge and clarity to align with your true self.
-
Listen in to this radio-rich exploration of Chang’s experience as a national co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered and her fifteen-year career as a public media journalist. Chang discusses making big career changes, representation in media, the impact of investigative journalism, and more.
-
Delia Malone speaks at ACES about the importance of protecting fen integrity is order to of mitigate impacts of climate warming in the arid west.
-
"Black Holes in the Spotlight" with Dr. Suvi Gezari, Space Telescope Science Institute
-
A public talk on Buddhism and the Ego, presented by Trungram Gyalwa Rinpoche, the head of the Trungram lineage and one of the highest tulkus of the Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism, touching on themes related to Sanya Kantarovsky’s exhibition A Solid House.
-
A conversation between Serpentine Artistic Director Hans Ulrich Obrist and New York–based author and cultural strategy consultant András Szántó.
-
"Will Machine Intelligence Surpass Human Intelligence?" with Yann LeCun.
-
Aspen Hall of farmers Joe Edwards, Michael Kinsley, and Bill Kane tell the story of "how Aspen got to now" through their deeply personal experiences.
-
Melissa Stangl, Kevin Matthews, Courtney Barnes and Skippy Mesirow speak at Here House Club on the current Psychedelic state of America. This talk was facilitated by Martha Hammel.
-
Naturalist Nights: The First Ascent: Over Ten Thousand Years of Native American Occupation in the Colorado MountainsProfessor Jason LaBelle speaks on our current understanding of Native American occupation of Colorado’s highest mountains over the past ten thousand years, as revealed through archaeology, ethnohistory, and oral history.