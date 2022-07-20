© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Ideas, Speakers & Lectures

Aspen Public Radio is proud to present select lectures and speakers from area events and conferences, thanks to community partnerships with the Aspen Ideas Festival, Here House, Aspen Art Museum, Wilderness Workshop, Hurst Community Initiative, Aspen Words, Aspen Music Festival and School, Aspen Center for Physics, the Equity Speaker Series produced by MANAUS and TACAW, and Anderson Ranch Arts Center.
    Anderson Ranch Spring Series: Maria De Los Angeles
    Maria De Los Angeles is a Mexican-born, American artist who addresses ideas of migration, belonging, and identity through her drawing, painting, printmaking, and wearable sculptures. She holds an MFA from Yale School of Art (2015), a BFA from Pratt Institute (2013), and an Associate Degree from Santa Rosa Junior College (2010). Maria was awarded the Blair Dickinson Memorial Prize by Yale University (2015) for her artwork and her role within her community.
    Aspen Center for Physics: Susan Mullally
    Never-Before-Seen Details of the Universe with the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) with Susan Mullally, Space Telescope Science Institute
