High Notes

Alan Fletcher and music director Robert Spano discuss Berlioz's great Requiem, which will close the 2022 season.
Alan Fletcher talks with conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya about his upcoming concert with baritone Will Liverman, pianist Jeffrey Kahane, and the Aspen Chamber Symphony.
Alan Fletcher talks with conductor Jane Glover about Mozart's Don Giovanni.
Conductors Tomáš Netopil and George Jackson join AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher for a lively lunchtime discussion.
Alan Fletcher talks with AOTVA co-artistic director and conductor Patrick Summers about the upcoming production of Verdi's Falstaff, and with piano artist-faculty and culductor Arie Vardi about his special evening of Mozart.
Two transformational musicians, Steven Banks and Elaine Douvas, discuss the saxophone repertoire and the intersections between jazz and classical music.
Alan Fletcher opens the 2022 discussion series with violinist Randall Goosby and conductor Ludovic Morlot.