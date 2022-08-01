-
Maria De Los Angeles is a Mexican-born, American artist who addresses ideas of migration, belonging, and identity through her drawing, painting, printmaking, and wearable sculptures. She holds an MFA from Yale School of Art (2015), a BFA from Pratt Institute (2013), and an Associate Degree from Santa Rosa Junior College (2010). Maria was awarded the Blair Dickinson Memorial Prize by Yale University (2015) for her artwork and her role within her community.
Fredy Huaman Mallqui speaks at Anderson Ranch as part of the 2023 Spring Talk Series.
Ranu Mukherjee speaks at Anderson Ranch Arts Center as part of the Fall Lecture Series.
Calida Rawles speaks at Anderson Ranch Arts Center as part of the Fall Lectureseries.
Anna Tsouhlarakis speaks at Anderson Ranch Arts Center as part of the Fall Lecture Series.
Maysha Mohamedi speaks at Anderson Ranch Art Center as part of the 2022 Summer Series, describing her paintings and the technique she uses to connect to her personal history.
Jeff Wall speaks at Anderson Ranch Art Center as part of the Summer Series, describing his photography and the technique he uses combining fiction with documentary.
Liz Larner speaks about her sculptures and artistic processes at Anderson Ranch Art Center as part of their Summer Series.
Anderson Ranch Summer Series speaker Yinka Shonibare explores cultural identity, colonialism and post-colonialism within the contemporary context of globalization through his different pieces of artwork.
Anderson Ranch kicked off its Summer Series with Tony Lewis, an artist who harnesses the medium of graphite powder to confront social issues through large-scale drawings.