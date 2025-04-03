Anderson Ranch: Visiting Critic Lecture with Lisa Kereszi

This event was recorded April 2, 2025 at Schermer Meeting Hall, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Lisa Kereszi is a photographer originally from outside Philadelphia whose work, often about fantasy in public spaces, is in the collections of the Met, the Whitney, the New Museum, the Brooklyn Museum and others. She is represented by Yancey Richardson in New York, where she had a 2019 solo show of photographs depicting illusionistic surfaces and signage. Her books include: Governors Island (2004), Fantasies (2008), Fun and Games (2009), Joe’s Junk Yard (2012) and a 2014 artist’s book using appropriated images of women taken by her father in the 1970’s and 80’s, The More I Learn About Women. In 2024, she released two experimental photobooks: MOURNING, composed of a mourning diary of trail cam images, and IN, a collaboration with her spouse and child made from photos by all three from the pandemic year together at home. She is also an educator and is a Senior Critic on the faculty at Yale, the Assistant Director of Graduate Studies in Photography, and the Director of Undergraduate Studies in Art from 2013-23. She lives and works near New Haven, CT.

www.lisakereszi.com

