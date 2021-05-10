Health & Wellness

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A new report identifies gaps in food assistance across Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle counties. The analysis suggests expanding mobile food banks, emergency food bags and home-delivery services could help address the issue.
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Chad Reznicek from CSU’s AgrAbility program discusses some of the mental health impacts he’s seen across Colorado’s agricultural industry in the wake of record-breaking drought.
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A coalition of community groups and the Boulder County District Attorney's office has been handing out free gun safes to residents. The idea is to encourage safe storage and have productive conversations about gun safety.
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New mental health fund aims to make it easier to access therapy in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleysThe Community Hope Fund will offer financial assistance for therapy. The new fund will be overseen by the Aspen Hope Center, a mental health care provider in the valley.
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As Colorado prepares for summer tourism, visitors planning trips to rural communities might assume that if they have a medical emergency, they will receive the same level of emergency care they would at home. However, that's not always the case. Rural communities may lack a hospital or even a fully staffed emergency response team. For example, the rural Hinsdale County Emergency Medical Services recently lost its only paramedic. That's left the county's EMS system in a pinch ahead of its peak tourism season.
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The Democrats behind the bill say requiring Colorado colleges and universities to make the medication available would close gaps in access for students.
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National Alcohol Awareness Month highlights progress and challenges in battle against alcohol misuse in the Mountain WestNational Alcohol Awareness Month highlights progress and challenges in battle against alcohol misuse in the Mountain West.
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Without qualified interpreters at doctors' offices, non-English speakers can face bad — even fatal — health outcomes. A hospital in rural Colorado is training its existing bilingual staff to address the service gap.
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With recreation therapy and camaraderie, groups work to address wildfire’s serious mental health problemIn recent years, concerns among the workforce about health risks of all kinds have been getting louder. And mental health is no exception.
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heat-related illness as temperatures rise
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Hot days and polluted air may be doing more than making people uncomfortable — they could also affect mental health. A new study from the University of Utah finds that short bursts of extreme heat, combined with certain types of air pollution, are linked to an increased risk of suicide.
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Parents of adults with disabilities make a plea to “not balance the budget on the backs of the most needy people,” as the Joint Budget Committee votes to recommend cuts.