Health & Wellness

As Colorado prepares for summer tourism, visitors planning trips to rural communities might assume that if they have a medical emergency, they will receive the same level of emergency care they would at home. However, that's not always the case. Rural communities may lack a hospital or even a fully staffed emergency response team. For example, the rural Hinsdale County Emergency Medical Services recently lost its only paramedic. That's left the county's EMS system in a pinch ahead of its peak tourism season.

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