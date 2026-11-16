Eleanor is an award-winning journalist reporting on regional social justice issues in collaboration with Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Journalism. A life-long Roaring Fork Valley local, she previously was a reporter, podcast producer and Morning Edition host at Aspen Public Radio. Her stories have ranged from efforts to protect mobile home park residents as investors buy up properties to a rise in local ICE arrests amid federal immigration crackdowns.

Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Here & Now and The World, and she has received several statewide, regional and national awards including two regional Edward R. Murrow awards for her features on labor rights concerns raised by seasonal workers at a well-known Aspen resort and an immigrant family who cut down their first Christmas tree together. She earned “Best News Feature” four years in a row from the Colorado Broadcasters Association, including for her stories about an innovative job-training program for students with disabilities and an education initiative to bring more Ute history to local schools. She also contributed to several award-winning series, including Raîces (Roots) , Adaptation , and In The Woods .

In her previous role as Morning Edition host, Eleanor pioneered the station’s award-winning Outdoor Report, which highlights local flora and fauna, recreation opportunities, and environmental causes in the valley. Eleanor also previously served as producer of Aspen Public Radio’s teen-focused podcast, Gen Z Tea .

Eleanor is delighted to be home in the Rocky Mountains working to shine a light on the critical issues and community voices that shape our valley. Connecting with people from all walks of life and creating empathic spaces for them to tell their stories fuels her work.

She can be reached at eleanor@aspenpublicradio.org.