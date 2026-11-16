Eleanor BennettSocial Justice Reporter
Eleanor is an award-winning journalist reporting on regional social justice issues in collaboration with Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Journalism. A life-long Roaring Fork Valley local, she previously was a reporter, podcast producer and Morning Edition host at Aspen Public Radio. Her stories have ranged from efforts to protect mobile home park residents as investors buy up properties to a rise in local ICE arrests amid federal immigration crackdowns.
Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Here & Now and The World, and she has received several statewide, regional and national awards including two regional Edward R. Murrow awards for her features on labor rights concerns raised by seasonal workers at a well-known Aspen resort and an immigrant family who cut down their first Christmas tree together. She earned “Best News Feature” four years in a row from the Colorado Broadcasters Association, including for her stories about an innovative job-training program for students with disabilities and an education initiative to bring more Ute history to local schools. She also contributed to several award-winning series, including Raîces (Roots), Adaptation, and In The Woods.
In her previous role as Morning Edition host, Eleanor pioneered the station’s award-winning Outdoor Report, which highlights local flora and fauna, recreation opportunities, and environmental causes in the valley. Eleanor also previously served as producer of Aspen Public Radio’s teen-focused podcast, Gen Z Tea.
Eleanor is delighted to be home in the Rocky Mountains working to shine a light on the critical issues and community voices that shape our valley. Connecting with people from all walks of life and creating empathic spaces for them to tell their stories fuels her work.
She can be reached at eleanor@aspenpublicradio.org.
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After 18 months of organizing and fundraising, the 98-home mobile home park between Carbondale and Glenwood Springs closed on a $23 million purchase. Cavern Springs is the fourth park in the Roaring Fork Valley to become a resident-owned community in just over a year.
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Los nuevos miembros del consejo de administración de la biblioteca del condado de Garfield están divididos respecto a las restricciones sobre libros, pero las políticas del consejo se mantienen sin cambiosLos comisionados del condado de Garfield seleccionaron el lunes a la recién llegada Tela Forehand y renovaron el nombramiento de John Mallonee para la junta de la biblioteca pública, una decisión que podría influir en la forma en que las bibliotecas respondan a las controversias actuales en materia de libros.
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The Garfield County Commissioners on Monday selected newcomer Tela Forehand and reappointed John Mallonee to the public library board, a decision that could inform how the libraries respond to ongoing book challenges.
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New podcast explores how Colorado’s legacy as the ‘Hate State’ led to two anti-trans measures this electionA new podcast from LOOKOUT Publications called “Hate State” looks at how Colorado became a testing ground for anti-LGBTQ policies starting in the 1990s, and how that legacy is reflected on this year’s ballot.
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The Orchard Church tiene previsto construir viviendas para su personal en el terreno donde se encuentra el huerto comunitario bilingüe y bicultural. Ahora, quienes cultivan el huerto, la iglesia y el municipio buscan el próximo lugar para la Buena Semilla.
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The Orchard Church plans to build staff homes on the lot where the bilingual, bicultural community garden sits. Now gardeners, the church and the town are searching for a place where the Good Seed can go next.
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Candidatos del distrito 57 de la Cámara de Representantes discrepan sobre el papel del Estado cuando se trata de atender problemas regionalesEn noviembre, los votantes del distrito 57 de la Cámara de Representantes elegirán entre la actual diputada demócrata Elizabeth Velasco, de Glenwood Springs, y el candidato republicano Russ Andrews, de Carbondale, asesor financiero y secretario del Partido Republicano de Colorado.
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Voters in House District 57 in November will choose between Democratic incumbent Rep. Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs and Republican challenger Russ Andrews of Carbondale, a financial adviser and secretary of the Colorado Republican Party.
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Glenwood Springs demanda al propietario de las instalaciones de ICE por presuntas detenciones no autorizadasLa ciudad demandó a un arrendador con sede en Florida que es propietario de parte del Midland Center, donde el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas tiene un centro de detención temporal. La demanda alega que JG Housing Solutions está infringiendo las normas municipales de zonificación al seguir permitiendo que su inquilino federal detenga a personas después de que se revocara el permiso de las instalaciones en abril.
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The city has sued a Florida-based landlord that owns part of the Midland Center where ICE operates a short-term holding facility. The lawsuit alleges JG Housing Solutions is breaking city zoning rules by continuing to allow its federal tenant to detain people after the facility’s permit was revoked in April.