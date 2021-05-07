Arts & Culture

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This weekend’s festivities will include art demonstrations, history tours and an open house at one of the town’s oldest homes.
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Carbondale's beloved Crystal Theatre transitioned from a traditional business model to a nonprofit last year, allowing its leaders to fundraise and explore new programming. This story is part of our “On the Ground” radio series that highlights solutions to local and global issues from Roaring Fork and Colorado River valley organizations.
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Roaring Fork Valley resident looks to establish nonprofit to help relief efforts after Venezuela earthquakesAfter a successful fundraising event at Stranahan’s Whiskey Bar last week, Paul Montiel is looking to officially establish a nonprofit in the valley to continue supporting recovery efforts in Venezuela. This story is part of our “On the Ground” radio series that highlights solutions to local and global issues from Roaring Fork and Colorado River valley organizations.
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Fires burning on the Western Slope, along with dry conditions, caused the restrictions. Heritage Fire features live-fire cooking, and organizers decided to not take the risk.
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Agencies warned that this summer, the western United States would face an active wildfire season. Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit, Age Friendly Carbondale, took action. This story is part of our “On the Ground” radio series that highlights solutions to local and global issues from Roaring Fork and Colorado River valley organizations.
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The project is still in the works and a formal land use application is still a few months away from submission, but council members told Theatre Aspen staff that they would prefer to put the project up for a vote at some point to let the public weigh in.
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Panels and ticket prices at the Aspen Ideas Festival this year had some locals questioning if the Aspen Institute has lost touch with locals. But organizers are still trying to expand community access.
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A new book tells the story of three women who spearheaded recreation, conservation and resilience in the American WestIn her latest book Fierce Country, Heather Hansman tells the stories of three women whose experiences helped shape the region, but whose stories have largely gone untold.
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The six-month closure of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will force forum organizers to move the event next summer.
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The city of Aspen broke ground on the state of Colorado’s first car-to-pedestrian transition in 1976. A series of public events and installations honoring the landmark’s 50th anniversary this summer culminated in an art parade last month.
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One performance combines climbing and dancing — and will take place on the exterior walls of the Wheeler Opera House this weekend. BANDALOOP Artistic Director Melecio Estrella said all art transcends political divides.
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Panels in this year’s Aspen Ideas Festival will use art and music to highlight America’s past, while the world’s top thought leaders will discuss the country’s future.