Geraldine Brooks is the author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning novel “March” and the international bestsellers “Caleb’s Crossing,” “People of the Book” and “Year of Wonders.” She has also written the acclaimed nonfiction works “Nine Parts of Desire” and “Foreign Correspondence.” Born and raised in Australia, Brooks is a former journalist for The Wall Street Journal who covered crises in the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans.
Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. is a pioneer clinician, researcher and teacher in the area of posttraumatic stress. His work uniquely integrates developmental, neurobiological, psychodynamic, somatic and interpersonal aspects of the impact of trauma and its treatment.
Patrick Radden Keefe is an award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine and author of the New York Times bestsellers “Empire of Pain” and “Say Nothing,” as well as two earlier nonfiction books: “The Snakehead” and “Chatter.” His most recent book is “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks.”
The Writers Residency Program with Aspen Words welcomes Leath Tonino as a speaker for their Author Talk Series. Local writer Andrew Travers moderated the talk.
The Writers Residency Program with Aspen Words welcomes Tochukwu Okafor as a speaker for their Author Talk Series. Aspen Public Radio's Breeze Richardson moderated the talk.
The Writers Residency Program with Aspen Words welcomes Jamaica Baldwin as the second speaker for their Author Talk as she reads and talks about some of her poetry.
2022 Author in Residence, Jenn Shapland (“My Autobiography of Carson McCullers”) spoke with Aspen Words Executive Director Adrienne Brodeur during the first Aspen Words Summer Writers in Residence 2022 author talk.
2022 Aspen Words Literary Prize-winning author Dawnie Walton (“The Final Revival of Opal & Nev”) spoke with best-selling author Mary Beth Keane (“Ask Again, Yes”) as part of the 4th annual Community Read.
Casey Gerald is the author of “There Will Be No Miracles Here,” a memoir that straddles the complex intersection of race, class, religion and sexuality. It was named a Best Book of 2018 by NPR and The New York Times, was a finalist for the LAMBDA Literary Award, and has been honored as a longlist selection for the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.
Marie Myung-Ok Lee is a founder and former board president of the Asian American Writers’ Workshop, she has been a judge for the National Book Awards, and teaches fiction at Columbia. Lee’s 1992 young adult novel, “Finding My Voice,” has now been reissued for the third time, and her newest novel, “The Evening Hero,” is forthcoming.