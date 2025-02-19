Aspen Words: Winter Words with Kevin Fedarko

This event was recorded on February 5, 2025 at TACAW, as part of the 2025 Winter Words series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Listen in as bestselling author Kevin Fedarko recounts the untamed adventure behind “A Walk in the Park,” narrating his grueling 750-mile trek through the Grand Canyon—an awe-inspiring journey across perilous cliffs, hidden histories, and breathtaking vistas. With humor, humility, and deep reverence, he transports readers to the edge of endurance and into the heart of America’s most majestic landscape. Fedarkso is also the author of “The Emerald Mile.”

Moderated by Daniel Shaw

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Fedarko is a seasoned author and journalist renowned for his exploration of the American Southwest and his fervent advocacy for environmental conservation. He is the author of “The Emerald Mile,” an epic story of the fastest ride in history through the heart of the Grand Canyon and “A Walk in the Park,” the true story of a spectacular misadventure in the Grand Canyon. He has been a staff writer at Time magazine, where he worked primarily on the foreign affairs desk, and a senior editor at Outside, where he covered outdoor adventure. His writing has appeared in National Geographic, the New York Times and Esquire, among other publications. He and his wife, Annette Avery, owner of Bright Side Bookshop, live in Flagstaff, Arizona, where they spend as much of their free time as possible hiking in the Grand Canyon or in mountains just outside of town.