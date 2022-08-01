-
Jason Vitello's presents, "Racism: A Public Health Crisis." Vitello explores why health equity and anti-racism should be a primary focus for public health organizations.
Assétou Xango speaks at TACAW as part of the Equity Speaker Series.
In Dr. Adriana Alverez’s presentation, titled “Cultivating Equity, Trust and Belonging: Latinx Families’ Experiences of Trust and Distrust in Schools,” she shares her own experiences growing up bilingual and teaching in a bilingual environment.
Immigrant, poet, writer, and educator Alejandro Jimenez launched the Equity Speaker Series this April. This series strives to provide the community with experts, such as Alejandro, to achieve equity and anti-racism in our community.