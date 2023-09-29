Equity Speaker Series: Building a More Disability-Inclusive Workforce

This event was recorded on September 27, 2023 at The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) as part of the Equity Speaker Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Presented by TACAW and The Equity Action Project, this panel honors and celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month with a discussion on building a more disability-inclusive workforce featuring different perspectives from the community.

The conversation begins by helping to define “disability” and how different disabilities may impact an individual’s employment opportunities. Next is a panel discussion representing folks living with disabilities, businesses, government agencies, and service providers. The panel discusses challenges and opportunities they have faced regarding accessing or providing employment.

The goal of the conversation is to help businesses and community members gain a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges that individuals living with disabilities face when seeking employment, as well as available resources.

