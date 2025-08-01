Equity Speaker Series: Dr. Jim Withers

A community celebration of the anniversary of Albert Schweitzer’s visit to Aspen for The Goethe Bicentennial in 1949, as well as the German humanitarian’s 150th birthday. Schweitzer was a philosopher whose visit to Aspen helped lay the foundation for the community’s growth as a hub of culture and humanistic ideas.

About Jim Withers

Jim Withers is a physician trained in Internal Medicine and part of the teaching faculty of the University of Pittsburgh since his residency in 1988. Special areas of interest have been international medicine, wilderness medicine, domestic violence and homeless healthcare. In 1992 he created Operation Safety Net as part of the Pittsburgh Mercy health system to provide healthcare to the unsheltered homeless. In 2005 he initiated the annual International Street Medicine Symposium and in 2009 he and others created the Street Medicine Institute. Through extensive travel, speaking and consultations he has spearheaded the spread of the global street medicine movement.

About Aspen Historical Society

Aspen Historical Society actively preserves and passionately presents our local history in an inspired and provocative manner that will continue to anchor our community and its evolving character. We enhance the lives of those with whom we work and live. We offer a compelling reason to live in and to visit Aspen/Snowmass.