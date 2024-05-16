Equity Symposium 2024: La Lucha Continua: La Lucha por los Derechos Lingüísticos y la Equidad Educativa en Colorado con Sofía E. Chaparro

This event was recorded on May 10, 2024, as part of the 2024 Equity Symposium, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

MANAUS' Equity Action Project hosted the second Equity Symposium on May 10, 2024. The Equity Symposium focused on the topics of: anti-racism; intersectionality; and the relationship between language justice and educational equity.

Sofía E. Chaparro is a former elementary bilingual teacher and currently an Assistant Professor at the University of Colorado Denver, where she teaches in the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education program at the School of Education and Human Development. Her research investigates how race and class influence ideologies of language development and bilingualism, as well as equity in bilingual programs and for bilingual Latinx students and families. Sofía is originally from the border town of El Paso, TX, where she grew up bilingually and biculturally.

Sofía E. Chaparro fue profesora bilingüe de primaria y actualmente es profesora adjunta en la Universidad de Colorado Denver, donde imparte clases en el programa de Educación Cultural y Lingüísticamente Diversa de la Facultad de Educación y Desarrollo Humano. Su investigación analiza cómo la raza y la clase influyen en las ideologías sobre el desarrollo del lenguaje y el bilingüismo, así como en la equidad en los programas bilingües y para los estudiantes y familias latinx bilingües. Sofía es originaria de la ciudad fronteriza de El Paso, TX, donde creció de forma bilingüe y bicultural.

Other talks presented as part of this symposium include:

Full Circle Strategies- "Storytelling as a Strategy for Anti-Racist Community Action and Solidarity."

Regan Byrd - "Advanced Intersectionality."

Equity Action Project Alumni Panel