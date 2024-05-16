Equity Symposium 2024: Advanced Intersectionality with Regan Byrd

This event was recorded on May 10, 2024, as part of the 2024 Equity Symposium, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

MANAUS' Equity Action Project hosted the second Equity Symposium on May 10, 2024. The Equity Symposium focused on the topics of: anti-racism; intersectionality; and the relationship between language justice and educational equity.

Regan Byrd is an award-winning anti-oppression activist, speaker, and trainer who has trained and consulted with over a hundred organizations on anti-oppression and allyship, including the Sierra Club, the Colorado Democratic Party, Google, and the Denver Council of Regional Governments. Regan is also a seasoned nonprofit professional with over 14 years of experience in grassroots and social justice non-profit organizations, formerly working for the Arc of Jefferson County, 9to5 Colorado: National Association of Working Women, Hunger Free Colorado, the Bell Policy Center, and the Colorado Non-Profit Development Center. Regan has a deep commitment to social justice, institutional systems change, and collective liberation. She believes this is best done through self-reflexivity, strong allyship, knowledge cultivation, intentional inclusivity, coalition building, and dismantling systems of oppression.

Other talks presented as part of this symposium include:

Full Circle Strategies- "Storytelling as a Strategy for Anti-Racist Community Action and Solidarity."

Equity Action Project Alumni Panel

Sofía E. Chaparro- "La Lucha Continua: The Fight for Linguistic Rights and Educational Equity in Colorado."