Local performers return to Wheeler Opera House for Roaring Fork Rising

For the second year, the Wheeler Opera House will welcome local singer-songwriters, comedians and storytellers to its stage for Roaring Fork Rising.

The fledgling initiative is a series meant to showcase locals’ talent in the Roaring Fork Valley — especially during Aspen’s off season.

There will be pop, folk and country music, stories told through women’s voices and highlights from the local comedy circuit.

Roaring Fork Rising was launched during Mike Harrington’s first year as executive director of the Wheeler. Harrington said that as a community performing space supported by tax dollars, he feels it is important to support the local arts.

“The professional artists that we bring in are, I think, excellent. They could visit any community, any community could bring them in. They could perform in any space,” he said.

“But the fact is that these are local, homegrown artists. They are what help build the identity of this community.”

The selection committee chose about half returning artists from the first season and half newcomers for this year’s performances.

Harrington said art helps society reflect upon itself, and that is what the local artists do in the valley.

“We have world-class talent come in throughout the season, and as amazing as those performers are, their presence here isn't necessarily unique to Aspen,” he said. “However, these local artists are what help to define Aspen's identity. These local artists do that for Aspen,” he said.

In the future, Harrington wants to keep building the local audience for these local performers — especially during the off season.

Performances will begin Friday at 7 p.m. in the Vault at the Wheeler and will continue on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the rest of May.