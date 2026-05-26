Aspen’s Galena Street gets new murals this week

On Tuesday morning, a group of artists scraped old paint off of Galena Street — one of the most highly trafficked roads in Aspen.

They were preparing to add a new mural. Four intersections along Galena will receive temporary murals this week.

The project is called “In Bloom.” The new paintings will feature fluid shapes in bright pink, purple and blue — resembling flowers — as well as harder, bolder architectural lines in white.

Carbondale-based artist Chris Erickson came up with the design.

“It’s embracing spring and this resurgence of life,” he said. “In this climate, we have these very distinct seasons. Things in the fall, die, and then in the spring, everything comes to life.”

The artwork is also a public safety project.

“[ Asphalt Art Projects ] found through research that when you paint these murals at these intersections — high traffic zones and pedestrian zones — it actually makes it safer,” Erickson said. “People slow down, and they use a little more caution.”

Regan Mertz / Aspen Public Radio A truck carries around artist Chris Erickson’s materials on a corner of Galena Street on May, 26, 2026, in Aspen.

Erickson and his team plan to finish painting by the end of this week, and he encourages pedestrians in Aspen to come and say hi while they work.

He said he likes that people can walk down the street and see the art in public, because museums and galleries can be intimidating.

“This is cool to be with your kids or parents or whatever and you can get an experience without having to go inside or having to deviate from your path,” Erickson said. “It’s also visible from building tops,” he added.

The new mural shares a color palette with another Aspen Public Art installation, the nearby "Shifting Light," located along the Aspen Pedestrian Mall.