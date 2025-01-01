Sarah Tory

Sarah is a journalist for Aspen Public Radio’s Women’s Desk. She got her start in journalism working for the Santiago Times in Chile, before moving to Colorado in 2014 for an internship with High Country News.

Prior to joining APR, Sarah worked as a freelance journalist, reporting on the environment, immigration, and rural communities from across the western U.S. and Latin America. Her work has been recognized by the Canadian National Magazine Awards, The Society of Professional Journalists, the Colorado Press Association, and the Canadian Online Publishing Awards. She was born and raised in Toronto, Canada and has called the Roaring Fork Valley home since 2018.

When she’s not working on stories, you can find her in the mountains, most often rock climbing or backcountry skiing.