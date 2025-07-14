How tribes in Nevada are working to limit climate change's health impacts

The Mountain West News Bureau's Kaleb Roedel recently reported on the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe's mobile health clinic , which provides health care to about 2,000 Indigenous people in Nevada. Roedel visited a health fair hosted by the Lovelock Paiute Tribe, which is one of the tribes using the mobile clinic's services.

For rural Indigenous communities, accessing quality health care has long been a challenge. Now, climate change is upping the stakes. In Nevada, where summer temperatures regularly exceed 100 degrees, heat-related health issues are a growing issue. Climate change is also making it harder for people to travel to receive health care, with storms growing stronger and more unpredictable.

Roedel spoke to Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding about the ways climate change is impacting Indigenous health, and what tribes are doing about it. "I think it's important to shine a light on solutions being developed to address inequities facing tribal communities," Roedel said.

