Anderson Ranch: Art, Architecture, & Design. A conversation with Rainer Judd, Flavin Judd, and Paola Antonelli.

Listen in for an engaging discussion on the intersection of contemporary art and furniture design with Rainer Judd and Flavin Judd in conversation with Paola Antonelli, Senior Curator of Architecture & Design at The Museum of Modern Art. This unique dialogue explores the evolving relationship between artistry and functional design. Delve into their perspectives on how furniture can transcend mere utility to embody artistic expression, creating dynamic spaces that challenge conventional boundaries.

Rainer Judd is the President of the Judd Foundation and the daughter of Donald Judd. She oversees the foundation’s land stewardship initiatives, including the 34,000-acre conservation easement in the Chinati Mountains. She is active in community efforts to protect the diversity of the Chihuahuan Desert and supports marine stewardship as a board member of the Safina Center in New York.

Flavin Judd is Artistic Director of Judd Foundation and the son of Donald Judd. He has designed architectural spaces in the United States and Europe. In his role as Artistic Director, he curates art installations and oversees aesthetics for the Foundation.

Paola Antonelli is Senior Curator of Architecture & Design at The Museum of Modern Art, as well as MoMA’s founding Director of Research & Development. Her goal is to promote design’s understanding, until its positive influence on the world is universally acknowledged. Her work investigates design’s impact on everyday experience, often including overlooked objects and practices, and combining design, architecture, art, science, and technology.